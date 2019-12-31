Services
Demetrio F. "Dan" Cara

Demetrio F. "Dan" Cara Obituary
Demetrio F. "Dan" Cara

Wassaic - Demetrio Frank "Dan" Cara, 81, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Pawling, NY. Mr. Cara was a butcher and supervisor of the meat market at Grand Union and various other local markets. He later worked as a car salesman a local dealerships.

Born on August 27, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Elena (Pisciotta) Cara. Mr. Cara proudly served in the Army National Guard. On October 10, 1998 in Wassaic, NY, he married Catherine Turenchalk who survives at home. Mr. Cara enjoyed art especially painting and drawing; he was also a wood worker.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Cara is survived by three daughters, Susan Cara Hennicke of Richboro, PA, Ellen Buffa of Tolland, CT and Patricia Farrell of Greenfield, IN. He is also survives by four sons, Edward A. Farrell IV of Danbury, CT, Dennis Farrell of Tennessee, Kevin Farrell of Nashville, TN and Thomas Farrell of Indiana. He is also survived by a brother, Vincent Cara of Brooklyn, NY; a sister, Selene Seizler of Oregon; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A prayer service will be offered at 4:30 p.m. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
