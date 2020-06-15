Denise O. Stephens
Salt Point - Denise O. Stephens (Salinovich), born January 12, 1975, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020 at the all too early age of 45. Denise known as Dee or Dee Dee was an incredible mother, devoted daughter and grand-daughter and a caring and supportive sister, niece and cousin. Dee was the kindest, most caring and generous soul. While many times being confronted with challenges in her life she never complained and always maintained a positive outlook. If Denise had a party or event planned you could virtually guarantee it would rain or snow but she always brought sunshine and rainbows to the event.
Dee loved her coffee and could always be found with a cup in hand. Then there was pizza-her meal of choice. She loved to bake and cook. She would wait patiently for the Sunday paper so she could clip coupons and plan her weekly excursions. Dee brought joy to her family and friends. She would never say no to her family and always stepped up to take on any task. The glue that held the family together, Dee always kept everyone in the loop and was never too busy to help out. From an early age she gave generously of herself to her family, friends and anyone in need. Dee was fiercely protective of her family and friends yet always had a kind word or gesture. No day passed without laughter, a funny meme, and an uplifting telephone call. Denise was absolutely ONE OF A KIND and will never be replaced.
Denise is survived by the pride and joy of her life, her son, Ty-Ler A. Banks, "my Boogie" and her "second son" Joe Montalbano; her partner Damien Trujillo; her parents, Patricia P. Kranis and husband Michael, George A. Salinovich and wife Kim; siblings, George Anthony Salinovich and wife Stephanie, Malorie B. Kranis and Matthew B. Kranis; niece and nephews, Georgie, Susie and Patrick Salinovich; Grandmother and shopping companion, Jean S. Pagano; plus aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. She joins her infant son, Corey, and Grandfather, Anthony Pagano Jr. dancing in the heavens and watching over all of us.
Having lived on both sides of the Hudson River throughout her too short life, Dee had friends everywhere. Childhood friends, high school friends, life friends… the list is long! We ask that you all remember the times you spent together and continue to share the laughter and light she gave so freely. Go out into the world and spread the joy, sunshine and kindness that she gave you… make the world a better place because you knew our beautiful Dee!
Calling hours will be Wed. June 17th at 4-7p.m. at Wm. G. Miller Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Social Distancing and face coverings are required due to the present health conditions. Donations can be made to: Family Services, 29 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Please Memo: Center for Victims Safety and Support Food Pantry. If you wish send a online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.