Dennis Connolly
Staatsburgh - On September 10, 2020 Dennis P. Connolly of Staatsburg, NY passed away at the age of 73 surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Donna (Tremper), and by his parents, Thomas and Mae Connolly.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 7, 1946, Dennis and his family moved to Long Island where he attended schools and graduated from West Babylon High School.
In September of 1964, he moved to the Hudson Valley. His employment at IBM was interrupted when he was drafted into the US Army, where he served as a helicopter maintenance technician and paratrooper. Following his discharged from the US Army in 1967, Dennis returned to continue his career at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. He served there as a manufacturing manager until his retirement.
In addition to his family, Dennis enjoyed hunting, boating, and telling a good joke.
His two sons; Mark (Margaret VanHousen) Connolly of New Windsor NY, and Kevin (Stacy Siano) Connolly of Newburgh, NY; and his fiancé Eileen O'Brien of Staatsburg, NY survive him. He will be missed by his grandchildren; Aidan, Liam, and Ashlinn Connolly; his step-grandchildren, Kevin (Caitlin) and Sean Gallaher and Zachary Barresse; and his siblings, Thomas (Cathleen McCloskey) Connolly of Lake Pleasant, NY, Douglas (Rita Marchese) Connolly, and Pamela Heaphy of Norwich, NY. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, colleagues and friends also survive.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Monday September 14th, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Dennis's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial.
Due to current COVID 19 restrictions and NYS guidelines- facility capacity at visitation & services will be limited. We kindly ask that all those who wish to pay their respects to the Connolly family- in addition to adhering to facility capacity guidelines- please wear facemask, and adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
