Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappingers Rural Cemetery
Wappingers Falls - Dennis J. Craig, 76, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

He was born in Kingston, N.Y. December 15, 1942, the son of Hasbrouck and Viola Linnartz Craig. Denny was a chemistry teacher at John Jay High School until he retired in 1997. He also coached football at the school. After retirement he owned Pioneer Blacktopping.

Surviving are his wife, Emily Simon Craig, at home, Sons, David (Shannon) Craig of Middletown, N.Y., Aaron Craig of Wappingers Falls, a granddaughter AnnaBelle Rose Craig, a brother, Arthur Craig, Warrensburg, N.Y., several nieces and nephews, a a brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by a son, Neil Hasbrouck Craig, a brother Robert, and a sister Helen.

Burial will be in Wappingers Rural Cemetery Thursday at 2:00 PM to which relatives and friends are invited. Memorial services will be held in late June at a time to be announced at the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Macrini Sports Hall of Fame,(Scholarship) c/o R.C. Ketcham Athletic Dept., 99 Myers Corners Road, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590 To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019
