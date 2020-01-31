|
Dennis Crawford
Poughkeepsie - Dennis Crawford, a life time resident of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 95. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years Norma Irene Howard.
Dennis was the son of Emma Chase Kloepfer Crawford and James O. Crawford, Sr. and predeceased by his siblings Violet Kloepfer Robertson, Rita Kloepfer Devor, Pauline Kloepfer Pottenburgh, Vernon Kloepfer, Hilda Kloepfer McCarthy and James O. Crawford, Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Emma L. Crawford and Denise A. Basile, her husband Carmelo S Basile and three grandchildren - Nicole Basile Irving, David Basile and Elizabeth Basile. Dennis also had four great grandsons, Tyler Irving, Nicholas Irving, Joshua Irving and Joseph Basile.
Dennis served in WWII in the US Navy aboard the destroyer USS Parker (DD604), was a retired IBM employee where he worked for 36 years as well as being a long time member of the Pirate Canoe Club. He was also a member of the Poughkeepsie Elks Club BPOE 275.
No services were held at Dennis' request and he was laid to rest with his beloved wife Norma at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020