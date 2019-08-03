|
|
Dennis Hawkins
MILLBROOK -
Dennis Robb Hawkins, 80, of North Chatham, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 12, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Luther and Edna (Koester) Hawkins.
Dennis graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1956. During his high school years, he played the baritone horn and frequently represented his school at the New York All-State High School Band.
From 1957-1960, Dennis served in the United States Army as a Construction Draftsman, while stationed at Ft. Belvoir VA and Ettlingen, Germany. Shortly after leaving the Army, he received his Associates Degree in construction technology from SUNY Delhi.
In 1962 he married Lorraine Juchem, with whom he raised two sons.
From 1963 until his retirement in 1998, he worked for Milton Chazen Associates in Poughkeepsie, a job he loved. He held various positions including: surveyor, draftsman, inspector and licensed architect. Many of Dennis's projects are still evident throughout the Poughkeepsie area, including his work at the Culinary Institute of America for which he was most proud.
Along with his love of architecture, some of Dennis's other lifelong passions included woodworking, annual vacations to Long Beach Island and golf, golf and more golf! He had many great times with his friends at the Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club.
In 1985, he married Karin Blake. They resided for many years in the Millbrook area, a community they both embraced and loved. Their home was the site of many family gatherings and numerous friendships were formed during these years. Sadly, Karin passed away in 2000.
In 2015, Dennis married his partner of 12 years, Mary Clark in North Chatham, where they resided. They enjoyed traveling the country in their Airstream or taking a European trip. Dennis said he was so fortunate to have Mary in his life and for the extraordinary care she provided him during his illness.
Dennis loved the time spent with his two grandchildren, Scott and Karin Rose and was very proud of them.
Survivors include his wife Mary Clark; son Devry Hawkins of Albany, NY; son Darren Hawkins and his wife Elizabeth of Pine Plains, NY; step-daughter Suzie Blake of Santa Fe, NM; brother Neil Hawkins and his wife Lena of Tver, Russia; brother Bruce Hawkins and his wife Ruth of Poughkeepsie, NY; daughter-in-law Janet Blake of New Paltz, NY; and in-laws Gayle and Michael Fedigan and Karen and Ron Mosca; grandchildren Scott Hawkins and Karin Rose Blake and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his sister Arlene in 2009 and his step-son Louis (Lee) Blake in 2011.
Dennis's family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who provided wonderful care to him during his long battle with cancer especially Nathaniel Brown his home health care aide, Dr. Ramanathan his primary care doctor, Dr. Kluger his surgeon at Columbia Presbyterian, Sue Silvernale his visiting nurse, Dr. Packard who was also a golfing partner and Dr. DeMarco his first oncologist.
Memorial Services will be held for Dennis on Monday August 5th at 4:00 PM at the Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club, 103 Route 343, Millbrook, NY 12545. There will be a private family burial service on Tuesday, August 6th at the Lloyd Cemetery, New Paltz, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kathy Buffaline Memorial Patient Care Fund, Eddy Visiting Nurses and Rehab, 47 Liberty Street, Catskill, NY 12414. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019