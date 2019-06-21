Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wappingers Falls - Dennis J. Craig, 76, of Wappingers Falls, passed away May 20, 2019.

Denny was a chemistry teacher at R.C. Ketcham and John Jay High Schools. He also owned Pioneer Blacktopping.

Surviving are his wife, Emily Simon Craig, sons, David (Shannon) Craig, Aaron Craig, a granddaughter, AnnaBelle Rose Craig, a brother Arthur Craig, nieces and nephews.

A celebration to honor the life of Dennis J. Craig will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls. Immediate family will receive visitors. A private reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Macrini Sports Hall of Fame (Scholarship) c/o R.C. Ketcham Athletic Dept., 99 Myers Corners Rd., Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590 To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 21, 2019
