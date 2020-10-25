Dennis J. McAteer
Wappingers Falls - Dennis J. McAteer, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Columbus Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He was 75.
Son of the late Matthew and Marie Kurtz McAteer, he was born March 10, 1945 in Manhattan. On December 5, 1975 in the Church of Santa Maria in the Bronx, he married the former Carole A. Schaefer. Mrs. McAteer survives at home in Wappingers Falls.
Prior to his retirement, he worked at Verizon in the Bronx. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls. He enjoyed watching the Mets and Giants games. He also loved cruising vacations.
In addition to his wife, Carole, he is survived by his children, Brendan McAteer and his wife, Susan of Hoboken, New Jersey, Gerald McAteer and his wife, Amanda of Hyde Park and Erin McAteer of Decatur, Georgia; his brothers, Kevin and Daniel McAteer; his grandchildren, Alexander, Hailie, Liam, Madelyn and Sienna; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Michael and Thomas McAteer.
Family will receive their friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29 at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
.