1/1
Dennis J. McAteer
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. McAteer

Wappingers Falls - Dennis J. McAteer, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Columbus Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He was 75.

Son of the late Matthew and Marie Kurtz McAteer, he was born March 10, 1945 in Manhattan. On December 5, 1975 in the Church of Santa Maria in the Bronx, he married the former Carole A. Schaefer. Mrs. McAteer survives at home in Wappingers Falls.

Prior to his retirement, he worked at Verizon in the Bronx. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls. He enjoyed watching the Mets and Giants games. He also loved cruising vacations.

In addition to his wife, Carole, he is survived by his children, Brendan McAteer and his wife, Susan of Hoboken, New Jersey, Gerald McAteer and his wife, Amanda of Hyde Park and Erin McAteer of Decatur, Georgia; his brothers, Kevin and Daniel McAteer; his grandchildren, Alexander, Hailie, Liam, Madelyn and Sienna; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Michael and Thomas McAteer.

Family will receive their friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29 at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.

Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved