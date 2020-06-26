Dennis J. Shannon
Poughkeepsie - Dennis J. Shannon, 71, passed away on June 24 at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck due to complications from advanced kidney disease.
A lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley, Dennis was born on August 9, 1948 to John and Susan Shannon. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School in 1966, Dennis served in the US Navy from 1968 - 1972. He dedicated over 35 years in the manufacturing division at IBM.
On September 21, 1975, Dennis married René (Kacocha) Shannon at St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park. Together they had a son, Nicholas. Both Rene and Nicholas survive at home
Other survivors include Dennis' sister, Patricia Hart and her husband, Leonard, Jr., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dennis will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his gentle, caring personality. He was quiet, yet you could always count on him for a laugh, words of advice, and a listening ear.
The family would like to thank the nursing and medical staff that took excellent care of Dennis, especially the team members at Fresenius Kidney Care, Vassar Brothers Medical Center, and The Baptist Home.
Calling hours will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, from 4 - 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel - St. Peter's Church, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie, at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Dutchess County SPCA at www.dcspca.org in memory of Dennis and his love of animals, especially his favorite pets, Barney and Riley. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.