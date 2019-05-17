Dennis M. McKenna



Poughkeepsie - Dennis M. McKenna 59 of Poughkeepsie passed away at home Wednesday May 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dennis was born in Manhattan, New York on March 28, 1960, he was the son of Thomas and the late Eleanor Callahan McKenna.



Dennis was a Local resident most of his life. He was a past employee of IBM East Fishkill and then went to work at Mount St. Mary's College in Newburgh, New York. Dennis was a member of St. Martin dePorres Church, he was a past coach in the Town of Poughkeepsie Baseball and Soccer Leagues.



On September 10, 1983 at St Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, Dennis married Lynn M. Smith



Dennis family was the most important part of his life he loved nothing more than spending time with them.



Dennis is survived by his wife Lynn at home, his three son's Mitchell D. McKenna of Wappingers, Timothy J. McKenna of Poughkeepsie, Kevin M. McKenna of Poughkeepsie, his father Thomas McKenna of Poughkeepsie, his three sisters Debbie Marcellus and husband Neil of Poughkeepsie, Irene McGraw of Poughkeepsie, Angela Kelly and husband Matthew of Mooresville, NC., his three brother's Thomas McKenna and wife Kathy of Pleasant Valley, Christopher McKenna and wife Theresa of Wappingers, Joseph McKenna of West Palm Beach Florida, his sister in-law Sharon Dingee and husband Kevin and many nieces and nephews.



Dennis was predeceased by a sister Laura McKenna and a brother Mark McKenna.



Calling hours will be held Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Monday May 20, 2019 at St Martin dePorres Church Cedar Valley Road Poughkeepsie. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Hillside Cemetery.



