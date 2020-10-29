Dennis O'Gorman
HOUSTON - Dennis Eugene O'Gorman, 43 of Houston, Texas and formerly of Highland, passed away suddenly at his residence on October 16, 2020. Born on July 13,1977 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Patrick and Karen Ransley O'Gorman. Dennis was formerly employed at St. Francis Hospital as a surgical tech.
He was passionate about helping people, was adventurous, loved the outdoors and his faithful dog Max was always by his side. Dennis was free spirited, enjoyed biking, snowboarding and boating. He was a member of the Off Road Rescue Club of Houston, TX.
Dennis is survived by his loving partner Jessica Renaud and their 3 children, Emma, Brenden and Krista of Houston, TX; his sister Cathi Kuhnle and husband Robert of Pleasant Valley; brother Sean O'Gorman & wife Nicole of Poughkeepsie; his grandmother Carolee Ransley of Pleasant Valley; aunt Carol Coudouy and husband Pascal of Avon, CO, aunt Christine Ransley of Hyde Park, nephew Robby Kuhnle, niece Audrey Kuhnle and step mother Betsy O'Gorman.
He loved being a dad to Emma, Brenden, and Krista and uncle to Robby and Audrey. Dennis was predeceased by his mother Karen Ransley-Kopp in 2007, his father Patrick O'Gorman in 2019, his grandfather Eugene Ransley in 2014 and his uncle PJ Ransley in 2003.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2 from 5-8 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, November 3 at 10 am from St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary (http://HVARS.Org
) OR to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/
)