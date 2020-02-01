|
Denny Slocum
SALT POINT - Denny Slocum, 75, of Salt Point, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1944 to the late Frank and Theda Slocum, a lifelong resident of Dutchess County, and a military veteran.
Denny is predeceased by his wife Patty Slocum. They married on October 30, 1965 in Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie. Patty and Denny were together since they were teenagers, their loving relationship spanning more than five decades.
A retired systems analyst, Denny worked on the IBM System/360 mainframe. His true passion, however, was working on his home. A national historic site, Denny's home represented the love he had for his wife and children and the joy he received in preserving the home's historical integrity. He was a highly skilled craftsman, from woodworking to tile work and completed the task of building a large family room addition to his home on his own. This sun filled family space was the heart of the Slocum home; crackling fireplace, dozing cats in the sunshine, his wife knitting on the couch. Denny enjoyed vacationing at the shore in Sea Isle and, legend tells, he was a champion arm wrestler. Denny is survived by his sister, loving grandchildren, his children and their spouses.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 am - 1 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a memorial service at 1 pm with military honors. Burial at St. Denis Cemetery will be private.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020