Poughkeepsie - Dewey Caswell, 85, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home. Born in Hamden, NY on June 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Henry and Marie F. Shaven Caswell. Dewey was self-employed as a Mason in Poughkeepsie and did great working with brick and stone. He built many houses in Carmel Heights, Woods End and in little Switzerland. Dewey married Dorothy E. Wood and she survives him at home. He was an avid skier and spent winter seasons at Snowbird Mountain in Utah. In addition to his wife Dorothy, Dewey is survived by his children; Joseph Caswell of Hyde Park, NY, Eric (Deborah) Caswell of Cheshire, CT and Cindy (Mark) Penzetta of Port Charlotte, FL. Also surviving are his grandchildren Kassandra Penzetta and Kai Villani. He was predeceased by his two sons Michael John and Dewey Caswell, Jr., as well as his daughter Heather Caswell and grandson Alex Penzetta. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2-4PM at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will be at the convenience of the Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 6, 2019
