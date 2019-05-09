Diana Adams



Poughkeepsie - Diana Adams, age 102, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Vassar-Warner Home in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Born March 13, 1917 in Poughkeepsie, New York, Diana was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Adams, founders of Adams Fairacre Farms.



Diana was a graduate of Arlington High School and Kent State University. After college she joined the Office of Strategic Services and served in England and France during World War II. Diana married Joseph Augello in 1946 and raised a family of four sons in northern New Jersey. While living in New Jersey, Diana had a career in advertising and worked as a writer, creative director, and account executive at Conti Advertising Agency in Ridgewood, NJ and Ruder-Finn in New York City. Diana later returned to New York and established a bakery business (the original Pastry Garden) at the Adams Fairacre Farms complex on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. She went on to earn her real estate license and sold homes in Dutchess County while working with Helen Battistoni Real Estate in Rhinebeck, NY. After retirement, Diana continued to enjoy a full life that included free-lance writing, volunteering on the executive boards of Locust Grove and the Cuneen-Hackett Arts Center, golfing, tennis, travel, and cherished time with friends and her beloved family. She lived at home (in a house she helped design) until last fall, when she moved to the Vassar-Warner Home.



Diana is survived by her son David Augello and wife Cathy of Poughkeepsie, NY; son Peter Augello and wife Connie of Bethlehem, PA; grandson Steven Augello and wife Heather of Philadelphia, PA; and grandson Brian Augello and wife Noemie of Bend, OR. She is also survived by her brother Donald Adams and wife Dale of Poughkeepsie, NY; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Diana was predeceased by her husband Joseph Augello; son Timothy Augello; son Michael Augello (survived by wife Gladys); sister Dorothy Adams; and brother Ralph Adams (survived by wife Doris).



Visitation will be 2:00-6:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial service will begin at 5:00.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council, where Diana is a Legacy Leader. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019