Diana Darlene Hartwell was born on August 5th, 1963 at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie to Susan Wright and Arthur Clark of Pawling. She grew up in Pawling where she played basketball & softball. She then married Lionel Hartwell Sr. of Hudson, NY. They then had two sons, Lionel Jr. and Dwayne Hartwell. They then moved to Charleston, SC. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 1:15 am on the 3rd of November 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lionel Hartwell Sr., two sons Lionel & Dwayne Hartwell, four grandchildren Lionel 3rd, Aria, Aaliyah and Liam Hartwell, mother Susan Clark, brothers Brian & David Clark with many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Diana requested that there be no funeral services. She will be sincerely missed by all.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019
