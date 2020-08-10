Diana "Dina" Gleeson
Hyde Park - Diana "Dina" Gleeson, age 79, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on August 8, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born in Red Bank, NJ to John and Fulvia Garruto on March 13, 1941. She attended the University of Connecticut where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, graduating as one of the few women in her class. There, she also met her future husband, Joseph "Joe" Gleeson, with whom she celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Dina enjoyed a long career as a community pharmacist, practicing at East Park Pharmacy, Croft Corners and other local stores. After retirement, she continued to be engaged in intellectual pursuits through participation in the local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), taking classes through the Center for Lifetime Studies, and engaging in local book groups. Dina was also an experienced quilter and crafter, creating masterpieces for those she loved and in service to others through Community Quilts. She honed her craft with trips to the Campbell Folk School and other quilting workshops. Her friends in Gretna Group, First Dutchess Quilters, and Skyllkill can attest to her eye for color and generosity with her handiwork. Anyone fortunate enough to own one of her quilts can see how much love and skill went into each piece.
Dina loved spending time with her family, whether it was camping in Hammonasset, beach weeks in Cape Cod, or relaxing by the lake. She and Joe enjoyed world-wide travel, especially Ireland, Italy, and cruises domestic and abroad. She never let anything hold her back from living life to its fullest, and her strength, resilience, and grace in the face of adversity will never stop being a source of inspiration for her family.
Besides her husband, Joseph, she leaves behind five children and their families: JoAnn Gleeson-Kreig, her husband Christopher (Port Kent, NY), and their children Danielle and Lindsey; Christine Woolley, her husband Bruce (Niskayuna, NY), and their children Bridget, Katelyn, and Craig; Kathleen Gleeson-Lagace, her husband Scott (Delmar, NY), and their children Brittany and Aurora; Ann Marie Gleeson (Newtonville, MA); and John Gleeson (Rexford, NY).
In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place.
Calling hours will be Saturday August 15th, from 1 to 3pm, a service will be at 2:30pm, with Fr. Michael Morris officiating. In observance of NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Ostomy of America Association, P.O. Box 525, Kenebunk, ME 04043 (www.ostomy.org
) or the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org
).
For directions or to send an online condolence from the safety of your home please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.