Diana S. LaCurto
Amenia - Diana Susan LaCurto, 74, a twenty four year resident of Amenia, NY, formerly of Long Island, NY died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Amenia surrounded by her loving husband and children. Mrs. LaCurto worked as an administrative assist for Mark Capecelatro, Attorney at Law in Canaan, CT for many years. She also assisted the Town of Amenia and Immaculate Conception Church with collections and recordings for many years.
Born November 2, 1945 in Troy, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Marion (Coleman) Devine. She attended Central Islip High School in Central Islip, NY. On October 6, 2018 in Copake, NY she married John LaCurto following an eleven year courtship. Mr. LaCurto survives in Amenia. Mrs. LaCurto was a longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia and was very active in St. John's Youth Ministry, where she made such a difference in the lives of the youths she ministered to with her spiritually and her kind and caring personality. She was so loved by everyone who had the blessing of knowing her. In her spare time she enjoyed camping at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, NY and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Mrs. La Curto is also survived by three children, Marion McPadden and her fiancé Jose Gueits of New Paltz, NY, James McPadden and his wife Lauren of New Paltz and Susan Krebs of Wallkill, NY; two stepdaughters, Donna Flinn and her husband Russell of Millerton, NY and Linda Staab of Dover Plains, NY; two brothers, Pat Devine and his wife Solange and Daniel Devine; her sister, Evelyn O'Connell; six grandchildren, Madison and Mackenze McPadden, Kyle Krebs, Alicia Bishop and her husband Jason, Allison Flinn and Katelyn Staab; one great grandson, Benjamin Bishop and several nieces and nephews who affectionately called her their "Favorite Aunt Diane".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY. Rev. R. Kent Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Route 22, Amenia, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com ALL NYS & CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE IN EFFECT: TO INCLUDE A FACIAL COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.