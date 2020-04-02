|
Diana T. Kao, MD.
Diana escaped communist China when she was sixteen. After crossing the Chinese border into Hong Kong, Diana joined her family and the remainder of the Chinese Nationalist Party in Taiwan. There, she completed her secondary education and eventually attended the National Taiwan University College of Medicine to earn her medical degree in pediatrics. Upon her graduation in 1958, she immigrated to the United States where she completed her residency in Chicago, IL. After finishing her residency, Diana moved to Brooklyn, NY, to work at Kings County Hospital. On October 21st, 1960 Diana married William "Bill" Kao and they moved to the Poughkeepsie area living in Lagrangeville, NY. There, they raised their two sons, Titus and Marcus. Diana worked as a physician for the State of New York at the Wassaic Developmental Center and subsequently at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center until her retirement in 1995. In her retirement, Diana enjoyed traveling with Bill, playing mahjong with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. Though she left China at only sixteen, Diana never lost her pride for her Chinese heritage, which she passed on to her grandchildren in the form of stories, food and gifts. Diana will be remembered for her stubborn determination and her shrewd eye for a bargain as well as her warmth and generosity. Every time she walked into a "dollar store", Diana would emerge with a cart full of gifts for her family. Diana is predeceased by her son Marcus, who passed when he was seven. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her son Titus and his wife Liz Johnson as well as her two grandchildren, Emily and Jacob, who knew her fondly as "Nai Nai". A memorial service will be announced once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020