Phoenix, Arizona - Diane Louise Marquis, 65, was born on January 27, 1954 in Fort Smith Arkansas and entered into eternal rest on December 6, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was the second daughter born to the late Louis A. Clericuzio and the late Nancy L. Clericuzio (Petterson). In 2015 she achieved her life long dream and retired to the state of Arizona. Previously she resided in Wappingers Falls, NY where she lived for 24 years. In 1975 she graduated from respiratory school at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury CT after which she went on to have a successful career as a respiratory therapist for more than 35 years. Additionally, she is preceded in death by her brother in law Brian Ritchel, her nephew Steven Mooneyham, and the cat she rescued in 1998 Buffina Marie Marquis. She is survived by her beloved three children, Renee Marie Marquis (36), Louis Robert Marquis (34), and Lauren Lee Marquis (30) and kitty cat Smokina Marquis, her former spouse and close friend Laurence G. Marquis and her 7 brothers and sisters, Carol Mooneyham (Lee), Patti Robinson (Tom), Louis Clericuzio, Janet Signore, Anthony Clericuzio (Eileen), Mary Woodruff (Billy), Ann Ritchel, and numerous nieces & nephews. There will be a celebration of life held at Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home located at 55 Eas Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 on December 22, 2019 from 11am-3pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Diane's Name to the Mid-Hudson Animal Aid located at 54 Simmons Lane Beacon, NY 12508. To send the family a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019