Diane N. Jasinski
Poughkeepsie, New York - Diane N. Jasinski, Poughkeepsie
It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our sweet Diane, who passed away from this earth on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born on April 7, 1979 to Beth A. Dunn and the late Christopher D. Jasinski, Diane graduated from F.D. Roosevelt High School and Dutchess Community College. She was employed by the Palace Diner in Poughkeepsie, where she thoroughly enjoyed her customers and co-workers who were like family to her.
Diane was sweet, smart, funny, had a heart of gold and would help anybody if she could. She was a strong advocate for those less fortunate and for animals nobody wanted.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Beth and Mark DiGiovanni, Hyde Park; brother Tony DiGiovanni, Hyde Park; sister Erica Knapp, who provided dedicated and loving care to Diane during her days in the hospital; brother-in-law Chuck Knapp, Hyde Park; Stepmother Angela Jasinski, Poughkeepsie; sister Jessica Jasinski, Poughkeepsie; brother Jake Jasinski, Poughkeepsie; nephews Camden and Carter Knapp, Hyde Park; several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services will follow at 7:30pm. Burial is private.
The family would like to acknowledge all the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff of the Vassar Brothers Medical Center Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit for their expertise and exceptionally compassionate care. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019