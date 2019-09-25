Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Rosati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Rosati


1957 - 2019
Diane Rosati Obituary
Diane Rosati

East Fishkill - Diane Rosati, 62, an area resident since 1964, died on September 22, 2019 at her home.

Born in the Bronx on July 10, 1957, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Helen (Martinka) Rosati. Diane had been employed as a teacher for the Rhinebeck Country School and Ulster County BOCES. She retired in 2009 after 30 years of teaching.

Diane was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. Diane and her sisters became local legends as some of the Hudson Valley Renegades biggest fans, the "Hansen Sisters." As season ticket holders for many years, they never missed a game from their seats behind home plate, dressed in their Gades gear and cheering on their team with their raccoons in hand. She was also a big WWF and WWE fan, and a friend of Vince McMahon.

In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her loving sisters, Christine A. Rosati, Linda Mae Rosati Quarto, and Vivian E. Rosati. She is survived by many cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 10-11am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction with a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
