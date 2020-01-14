|
|
Dianne Daniels Murtagh
Sharon - Dianne Daniels Murtagh, 49, a longtime resident of Dutchess County, most recently of Kent, CT and Sharon, CT died peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sharon Health Care Center following a lengthy illness.
Born June 11, 1970 in Poughkeepsie, NY she was the daughter of Charles Daniels of Punta Gorda, FL and the late Sandra (Richards) Daniels. She was a graduate of Arlington High School and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and her many caregivers and friends.
Dianne is survived by her siblings, Bambi Daniels of Canyon Lake, TX, Keely Arico and her husband Michael of Hyde Park, NY and Kim Fischer and her husband Scott of Pleasant Valley, NY and her brother Michael Daniels of Hyde Park and several nieces and nephews, her great nephew, several cousins and many dear friends. In addition to her mother, Dianne was also predeceased by her husband, Michael Murtagh, they married June 16, 2012 in Kent, CT.
Private graveside services and burial will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Fire Department, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020