Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church of St. Peter's Parish
1948 - 2020
Poughkeepsie, New York - Dianne M. Witter, 71, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Shamokin, PA on November 2, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Daniel R. Vanaski (her biological father), Christine (Zabloski) Albera, mother and John Albera, all of whom predeceased her. Dianne was the wife of the late Wayne L. Witter. Dianne was a graduate of Trinity High School in Mechanicsburg, PA, She furthered her education as an adult learner earning degrees at Dutchess Community College (Phi Beta Kappa), SUNY New Paltz and proudly received her MSW from Adelphi. She had worked as the Assistant Director of Family Services, Battered Women's Services and Supervised Visitation at Dutchess County Family Court. Dianne is survived by her children; Kenneth L. Witter, Stephen D. Witter and his wife Maria and Gerald Witter and wife Diana K. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Zachery, Stephen, Zoey, MaryRose and Zinan Witter and her great-granddaughter Ronnie Mae Witter. Additionally, she is survived by her brother Daniel Vanaski and his wife Karen and several nieces, nephews and cousins. During her children's youth, you would always find Dianne cheering at every football game, working at the concession stand on the baseball fields or cooking amazing food for her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and most recently teaching Ronnie how to "Hi Five". She will always be known as "Mom" to many! Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church of St. Peter's Parish. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Center for Victims Safety and Support. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
