Dirk A. Wellbrock
Poughkeepsie - Dirk A. Wellbrock, 58 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on July 10, 2020 at home. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 11, 1961, the son of Anton G. & Maritie Polk Wellbrock. He was employed as a Desert Cook in Clearwater, Florida before returning to the area. Dirk was a dog lover and loving son.
Survivors include his mother: Maritie Wellbrock at home and his brother: Keith (Stephanie) Wellbrock of Clearwater, Fla. He was predeceased by his father: Anton G. Wellbrock on January 28, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11AM in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com