Dolores A. Darling
Poughkeepsie - Dolores A. Darling 84, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on April 3, 2020 at The Wingate @ Dutchess in Fishkill, NY.
Due to the current health crisis burial will be private. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020