Poughkeepsie - Dolores A. Darling 84, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on April 3, 2020 at The Wingate @ Dutchess in Fishkill, NY.

Due to the current health crisis burial will be private. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence and read a full obituary please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
