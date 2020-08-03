Dolores A. Darling
Poughkeepsie - Dolores Ann Darling, 84, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born August 8, 1935 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dolores was predeceased by the love of her life, husband George H. Darling; her parents, Anthony and Anna Matuk, and brothers, Anthony and Donald Matuk.
She is survived by her five loving children: son George Darling and Dawn Desmond, son Donald and Justi Darling, daughter Ann Marie and Jim Rhynders, son Stephen and Jodi Darling, daughter Mary Cate Darling and Saira Barrios, and her niece Tammy (Matuk) and Jonathan Bate.
She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Lindsey, James, and Justin Rhynders, Calvin and Casey Darling, Kailey, Anna, Stephen, and Michael Darling, great granddaughter Leah (Rhynders) Kirkpatrick, great nieces Shanyn and Katelyn Bate, great, great niece Jaliyah (Bate) Fellows, and an uncle, Anthony Nittiskie, an aunt, Lucy Nittiskie, and many, nieces, nephews, other family, and dear friends, all of whom she loved deeply.
As a high school senior, Dolores began working as a bookkeeper for Sr. Catherine Long in the payroll department at St. Francis Hospital. Sr. Catherine proved to have great influence on Dolores's life personally and spiritually. She remained close to Sr. Catherine and Sr. Mary McCaffrey for the rest of their lives. Later, after raising her children, Dolores worked as a secretary in the Guidance Office at Poughkeepsie Middle School until she retired in 1996.
Dolores loved family summer vacations, making family holidays and birthdays special, taking road trips to visit family, and spending time with her grandchildren whom she and George often cared for. Dolores also loved the company of her friends and maintained many wonderful friendships throughout her life.
She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Martin de Porres Church. Dolores will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, sister in-law, niece, aunt, and great friend.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:30am, on Saturday August 8, 2020, which marks Dolores's 85th birthday, at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. There will be no graveside service, as a private burial took place on April 8th at Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com