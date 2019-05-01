Dolores "Dee" Chiavelli Moriarty



Ft. Meyers, Florida - Dolores "Dee" Chiavelli Moriarty 78, of Ft. Myers, FL passed away peacefully on Friday April 26, 2019. Dee was born in Poughkeepsie NY on January 9, 1941. Dee was pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Concetta Chiavelli, her sister Celeste Rinaldi Bettina, her brothers Francis X (Frank) Chiavelli and Thomas (Chick) Chiavelli and her brothers-in-law Thomas and George Moriarty.



Dee is survived by her husband James (Jim) Moriarty of Ft. Myers, FL; her sister Norma Waldbillig (James) of Wappingers Falls, NY; sisters-in-law Barbara Chiavelli of Delray Beach, Fl; Patricia Chiavelli of Poughkeepsie, NY; Peggy (Ted) Shriver of Idaho and Joan Myers of MD. Also surviving are her stepchildren Patrick Moriarty and Laura Moriarty. Dee is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.



On June 19, 1976 Dee married James Moriarty. They were married for over 42 years. During their marriage Dee and Jim traveled extensively and set up homes in NY, CA and several areas of FL. Dee was employed by Merrill Lynch, NYC and IBM, Poughkeepsie NY for over 25 years.



Dee will be deeply missed by all her family and friends as she was known as the "social butterfly" of the family.



A viewing will be held at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY on Friday May 3, 2019 3:00pm to 6:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be 11:30am on Saturday May 4, 2019 at St. Columba Church, Hopewell Junction, NY. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com



Donations can be made in Dee's memory to St. Vincent DePaul Food Panty, c/o St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 428; Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019