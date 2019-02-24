|
|
Dolores Conte
San Jose, CA - Dolores (Cioffi) Conte passed away on Tuesday, Jan 8, 2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Aug. 11, 1928 to Salvatore (Sam) and Mary Grace Cioffi. Dolores graduated from Mount Carmel and Poughkeepsie High school and was employed as a secretary at IBM where she met her husband, Alfred Conte. They moved to San Jose, Calif. in 1958, where they raised four children.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband, Alfred; her children, Alfred, Jr. and wife (Debra), Michael and wife (Connie); and son Joseph, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren all residing in San Jose..
Dolores Is also survived by her Brother Sal (Sam) Cioffi JR and wife Mary, a neice Marie Lisowski, Nephew Steve Cioffi and wife Jeanna of Poughkeepsie.
She is predeceased by her parents, Salvatore (Sam) and Mary Grace Cioffi, her daughter, Rosemary Dolores Conte, and grandson, Jeffrey Craig Conte.
The burial was at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery on January 19, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019