Dolores 'Lorrie' Durkin
Beacon - Dolores 'Lorrie' Durkin, 83, a longtime Beacon resident passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 29, 1935 in Plainfield, NJ, daughter of the late Harold & Mary (nee Cahill) Blume.
Dolores was a Registered Nurse, having received her Bachelors from Keuka College and then went onto earn her Master's Degree. During college, she met and fell in love with John Smyth Durkin. On April 12, 1959 at the Church of the Holy Cross in N. Plainfield, NJ, they married, and he predeceased her in February 1971.
Dolores had started her career as a public health nurse; from there she went onto work at Mount St. Mary College and later the Beacon City School, where she worked for 20-years at the Rombout Jr High until retiring.
Dolores was a longtime member of the Beacon Historical Society, and St. Luke's Episcopal Church; and also belonged to the Mount Gulian Historic Site. Lorrie as she was known by all, enjoyed many things like sewing, quilting and gardening.
Lorrie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John T. and Alison Durkin of Hopewell Jct., and her 3 grandchildren, Taylor, Payton and Carson. She is also survived by her 3 nieces, Marcia Clarke, Dana Miller and Lesley Lauer. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Manuel Ferri.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Friday, April 5th, followed by interment in the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill. To offer condolence or a personal message to the family, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 2, 2019