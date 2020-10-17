Dolores Gloss
East Fishkill - Dolores Ann Gloss, 71, an area resident since 1973, died peacefully on October 16, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon, after a brief, but courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.
Born on July 27, 1949 in Queens, NY, Dolores was the daughter of Donald and Ethel Russer. She was employed for 28 years at Dr. John Terrizzi's office. Dolores was a Girl Scout leader for many years, and she enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and a variety of crafts, many of which she gifted to family and friends.
On April 4, 1970, she married William A. Gloss who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughters, Donna Adams (Charles), Debra Jackson (Delmar), and Janice Peterson (Eugene); and her grandchildren, Kara and Troy Adams, Mark and Courtney Jackson, Logan and Alexander Peterson. She is also survived by brother Donald Russer (Carol); sister Laraine Goscinski (Frank); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Wingate at Beacon for the superb care and friendship they provided to Dolores during these unprecedented times.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a Funeral Service at 8pm with Rev. John Young officiating. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Due to familial allergies, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please visit Dolores' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.