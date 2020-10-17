1/1
Dolores Gloss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Gloss

East Fishkill - Dolores Ann Gloss, 71, an area resident since 1973, died peacefully on October 16, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon, after a brief, but courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.

Born on July 27, 1949 in Queens, NY, Dolores was the daughter of Donald and Ethel Russer. She was employed for 28 years at Dr. John Terrizzi's office. Dolores was a Girl Scout leader for many years, and she enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and a variety of crafts, many of which she gifted to family and friends.

On April 4, 1970, she married William A. Gloss who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughters, Donna Adams (Charles), Debra Jackson (Delmar), and Janice Peterson (Eugene); and her grandchildren, Kara and Troy Adams, Mark and Courtney Jackson, Logan and Alexander Peterson. She is also survived by brother Donald Russer (Carol); sister Laraine Goscinski (Frank); and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Wingate at Beacon for the superb care and friendship they provided to Dolores during these unprecedented times.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a Funeral Service at 8pm with Rev. John Young officiating. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

Due to familial allergies, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please visit Dolores' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved