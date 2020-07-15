Dolores J. RoseFormerly of Poughkeepsie - Dolores J. Rose was peacefully called to Heaven from her daughter's home in Sebastian, Florida, on June 22, 2020. She was the third child born to Paul Lysko and Christine (Odoardi) Lysko Grande.Dolores was a gentle, loving and proud stay-at-home mother of six and a gift to all who knew her. She served as past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Arlington Fire District in her hometown of Poughkeepsie, New York. In her retirement years Dolores explored her lifelong passion and exceptional talent for oil painting, frequently displaying at local venues and events. She enjoyed a weekly round of golf with the Sebastian ladies group and was crowned "Leader & Heart of the Niners".On May 13, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, Dolores married Arthur Edward Rose, her beloved husband of 64 years, who predeceased her in 2015. She was also predeceased by her parents, brother Paul B. Lysko, sister-in-law June Lysko, and grandson Donald J. Rebaglia.Mrs. Rose is survived by her children Jeffery (Carroll), Mary Rose (Donald) Rebaglia, Patrick, Edward (Cristy), Suzzanne (Michael) Kovar, and Thomas (Jill); grandchildren Kyle (Erica), Katie, Anne (Darrick) Fuller, Kerry Rose (Jason) Boyles, Robin Sarles, Kelly Tripp, Jennifer Rebaglia, Christopher, Tim (Monica), Ian (Kristie), Brittany, Samantha Secord, Lila, Sierra Kovar, Sean (Tanya) Kovar, Daniel (Catie) Kovar, Madison, Samantha; and great-grandchildren Jayden, Alexandr, Savannah, Morgan, Kieran, Graham, Arthur, Reagan and Rhys.Dolores will be sadly missed by her loving sister Rosemary (Gary) Werner, sister-in-law Patricia Lysko, brothers John Lysko, Robert (Mary) Lysko, Michael (Jan Browning) Grande, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.With heartfelt gratitude for their extraordinary programs and support, please consider memorial donations to Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, 2300 5th Avenue, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960.Calling hours will be held Monday July 20th 2020 from 9am to 11am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie. Burial will be at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.