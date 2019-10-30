|
|
Dolores (Jackson) Long-Berry
Vineland, NJ - Early Friday morning October 25, 2019 the peace of eternal rest was granted to Dolores (Jackson) Long-Berry within the confines of Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, New Jersey.
Born August 14, 1939, in the melting pot of Harlem, NY, she was the beloved and cherished daughter of the late Vincent Jackson and Evelyn Vanderbilt Jackson. In the early years of her young life, Dolores' family relocated to heart of the Hudson Valley, the City of Poughkeepsie.
She leaves to mourn her husband John J. Berry of Vineland, NJ and daughter Regina Johnson, of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mrs. Long-Berry will repose 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Friday, November 1, 2019 at Smith Metropolitan A.M.E.Zion Church, 124 Smith Street, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601, Home Going service at 12:00 noon at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019