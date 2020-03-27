|
|
Dolores M. Chadwick
Fishkill - Dolores M. Chadwick, a Fishkill resident since 1967, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was 79.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Viky) Kotash, she was born in Yonkers on March 23, 1941. For many years, she worked as a nurse's aide for the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Dolores is survived by her son, Scott Chadwick of Wappingers Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter E. Chadwick, who passed away on October 29, 2019. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by two brothers, Wayne Kotash and Joseph Kotash.
Details regarding a memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private entombment ceremony was conducted at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Dolores' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020