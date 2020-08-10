Dolores Romasco
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Dolores L. Romasco, 79, died on August 8, 2020 surrounded by family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a brief illness. A resident of this area for 45 years, she formerly lived in the Bronx.
Born in the Bronx on February 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James and Loretta Collins. Dolores was educated in the Bronx schools. She worked for Wappingers Central School District until her retirement in 2003.
She was married to Louis S. Romasco, also from the Bronx, who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah and Scott Finning of Claremore, OK, Louis A. and Sharon Romasco of Hopewell Junction, and Stephen and Vera Romasco of Poughkeepsie; her grandchildren, Jessica and Michael Thrasher, Edley and Samantha Finning, David Finning, Corinna Romasco. Rachel and Ryan Driscoll, Amanda Romasco, Natalie Romasco, and Alexa Romasco; her great-grandchildren, Tabitha Thrasher, Dane Thrasher, Devin Thrasher, and Ryder Driscoll; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and James Collins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 - 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10 am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill followed by entombment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Donations may be made in Dolores' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
