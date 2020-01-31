|
|
Dolores T. (Papula) Baca, 88, of Spring Hill, FL, peacefully passed into her eternal rest, 5:45am Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1931, to Peter and Agnes (Pacejka) Papula (both deceased), of Beacon, NY. Delivered by her Grandmother Francesca Papula, the Midwife of Beacon. Where she grew up and met the man, a neighbor, who she would eventually wed in 1951 and spend 62 amazing years with. She was number four, the only daughter, with seven brothers. Working at the young age of 13, she cared for Rosemary Kennedy, after her lobotomy. So appreciative was Rose Kennedy (Mother to JFK), she gifted a beautiful Blessed Mother statue to Dolores at age 14, which presently sits in Dolores' bedroom. Many years as a seamstress in a few of Beacon's factories, made her an amazing seamstress, who later became a beautician. This multi talented and amazing women, touched the heart of so many, family, friends and acquaintances alike. Most that knew her loved her.
She was preceded by her parents Peter and Agnes, her Loving Husband John J. Baca, Sr., five of her seven brothers (and their wives); Joseph (Martha), Peter("Beanie" Frances), Martian (Elaine (alive)), Rudolph (Josephine) and John Papula.
She leaves behind, her only begotten son, John J. Baca, Jr., her two granddaughters, Kira J. and Leah N. Baca, her daughter-in-law, Suzanne Baca, her two remaining brothers, Lawrence "Gung" (Cathy) and William "Bill"(Trish (deceased) Papula and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and one life long friend, Marlene "Peggy" (Meyers) Miller.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Thursday, February 6th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am, Friday, February 7th at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020