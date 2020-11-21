Dolores Veronica (Doell) Tubbs



Delmar - Dolores Veronica (Doell) Tubbs passed away on Wednesday, November 18th at the age off 91. Dolores spent most of her life raising her family in Hyde Park along with her husband of 56 years, Howard Tubbs. Howard passed away in 2011 from Parkinson's Disease. Dolores was born on 11/27/28 in Poughkeepsie to Marie and Joseph Doell. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1947. She retires from IBM in 1991.



Dolores was a member of the DoCDo square dancing club, Hudson Valley Bluegrass Association, Hudson Valley Folk Guild, and the Hudson River ACBS. Dolores volunteered in the Greenhouse at the local hospital in Poughkeepsie, as well as the Renaissance Nursing Home.



Dolores is survived by her sons; Kevin (Sue), Neal (Joan), and Carl (Amy). Dolores had 5 grandchildren and 4 great grand daughters. Dolores spend many happy years camping and boating with her extended family. Dolores is predeceased by her son Paul, who passed away in 1964. There is a tight knit extended family that she remained close with.



Dolores spend the last 5 years in Delmar at the Spinney where she made many new friends prior to her move to a family care facility (the Moran House) in Wynantskill.



Dolores had a rare form of melanoma which she fought valiantly during the last couple of years of her life . She is now at peace.



There will not be a funeral at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store