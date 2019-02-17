Services
Dolores Young


Hopewell Junction - Dolores F. Young, 86, an area resident for almost 60 years and formerly of Floral Park, died peacefully at her home on February 9, 2019.

Born in New York City on February 5, 1933, she was the daughter of George and Martha (Eschbach) Fendt. Dolores had been employed as a Semi-Conductor Technician at Fairchild in Wappingers Falls. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles and feeding the birds and squirrels.

Dolores is survived by her sons, William G. Young and his wife Cindy, and David A. Young; and her grandson, Jason Young. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Ann Young, on September 21, 2010.

At Dolores' request, all services were private. Arrangements were under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
