Dominick Palmeri
New Paltz - Dominick Joseph Palmeri, "Dick", age 93, of New Paltz, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hudson Valley Rehab. and Extended Care Center of Highland, NY. Dick was born March 13, 1926 in New York, NY. He was the son of the late Joseph and Angela (D'Elia) Palmeri. He married Helen Grano on June 5, 1949 in the Bronx, New York. Helen survives at home.
Dick served in the U.S. Army during World War II from June 1944 to April 1946 in the European Theater in Germany & France. He was the owner of the Stadium Service Center, Forest Hills, Queens, NY. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus 5800 Council, New Paltz and was a former treasurer. He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and served as an Usher; was an active member of the St. Joseph's Set up and Planning Committee for the St. Joseph's annual summer Festa for 25 years and also volunteered for the Church Building Maintenance Committee. Dick and Helen were married for 70 years and were the longest married couple in St. Joseph's parish.
He is survived by his wife: Helen (Grano) Palmeri; four daughters: Donna M. (Mike) Kelly of Congers, NY, Laura Palmeri (Bill) Estes of Naperville, IL, Maryanne C. (Norbert) Hart of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Elaine V. (Jeff) Pratt of Rio Rancho, NM, and two sons: Richard J. Palmeri of Yorktown Heights, NY and Christopher Palmeri of New Paltz, NY; one sister: Josephine Collins of Wayne, NJ; 16 Grandchildren; Maureen Clerkin (Kevin), Richard Jr. and Briana Palmeri, Christopher, Timothy (Alyssa), and Kathryn Kelly, Angela and Dominique Estes, Kristin, Rebecca, and Joseph Palmeri; Jacqueline, Nicholas and Daniel Hart; one great-grandchild, Anna Grace Clerkin; his brother-in-law, Richard (Diane) Grano of Newark, DE; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Patrick Estes and Jared Pratt, and his brother, Salvatore Palmeri.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-8pm at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 am at St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, followed by burial at St. Charles Cemetery, Gardiner.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Paltz Rescue Squad, 74 N. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561 in Dick's memory.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 23, 2019