Dominick Vaccarelli
Mahopac - Dominick A. Vaccarelli, 84, a resident of Mahopac since 2017 and previously of Yonkers, died on March 17, 2020 at home.
Born on July 25, 1935 in the Bronx, Dominick was the son of Anthony and Alice (Mazzari) Vaccarelli. On April 5, 1959 in the Bronx, Dominick married the love of his life Rosemarie Vendura who predeceased him on January 25, 2014.
Dominick proudly served our country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper between 1954 to 1956. He worked for 25 years as a cement mason for Local 780 in the Bronx until his retirement in 1992 and was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Yonkers.
Survivors include his children, Anthony and his wife Lisa of Georgia, Dominick and his wife Gina of Hopewell Junction, Christopher of Mahopac; and his grandchildren, Jessica, Dominick, Alyssa, Victoria, Emily, Julia, Jenna, Gabriella and Rosa.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family followed by entombment at Ferncliff Cemetery.
Please visit Dominick's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020