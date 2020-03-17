Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Vaccarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Vaccarelli


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick Vaccarelli Obituary
Dominick Vaccarelli

Mahopac - Dominick A. Vaccarelli, 84, a resident of Mahopac since 2017 and previously of Yonkers, died on March 17, 2020 at home.

Born on July 25, 1935 in the Bronx, Dominick was the son of Anthony and Alice (Mazzari) Vaccarelli. On April 5, 1959 in the Bronx, Dominick married the love of his life Rosemarie Vendura who predeceased him on January 25, 2014.

Dominick proudly served our country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper between 1954 to 1956. He worked for 25 years as a cement mason for Local 780 in the Bronx until his retirement in 1992 and was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Yonkers.

Survivors include his children, Anthony and his wife Lisa of Georgia, Dominick and his wife Gina of Hopewell Junction, Christopher of Mahopac; and his grandchildren, Jessica, Dominick, Alyssa, Victoria, Emily, Julia, Jenna, Gabriella and Rosa.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family followed by entombment at Ferncliff Cemetery.

Please visit Dominick's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now