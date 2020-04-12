Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Donald A. Mazochi


1946 - 2020
Donald A. Mazochi Obituary
Donald A. Mazochi

Wappingers Falls - Donald A. Mazochi, 73, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

He was born in Poughkeepsie July 22, 1946, the son of Anthony Mazochi and Josephine Sidote. Don was employed by Wappingers Central School District in buildings and grounds until his retirement. He was an active and life member of W.T. Garner Eng. Co. #1 for over 50 years, and served as fire chief. Don was instrumental in securing new fire apparatus whenever it was needed. He was also a village trustee in the 2nd ward for 4 years, and served as commissioner of the Village Water Board for 6 years, and chairman for 3 years. He enjoyed his family, vacationing, cooking, sunday dinners, and roller coasters. Above all, he loved his community.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, the former Catherine "Cathy" Belding, his daughters, Donna Chirico and her husband Joseph of Wappingers Falls, Lisa Mazochi of Wappingers Falls, grandchildren, Francesca and Giovanni, a brother, Michael Mazochi of Port St. Lucie, Fla., a sister-in-law, Ethel Parrino and her husband Salvatore of Pompano Beach, Fla., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
