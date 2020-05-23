|
Donald A. Swartz Jr.
Milan, New York - Donald A. Swartz Jr. 68 a long time resident of Milan, NY passed away peacefully after a long courages battle with COPD on May 22, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital Rhinebeck, New York.
Donald was born on August 24, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Nancy Cross and Donald A. Swartz Sr., who have both predeceased him.
Donald is survived by his longtime, loving companion Renee Tallmadge, his four children, Kim Perrotta of Hyde Park, Lewis Swartz of Manhattan, NY., Fred Swartz of Pine Plains and Michaela Franz of Georgia. Donald is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Donald was employed by the City of Poughkeepsie Sanitation until he retired in 1998. He enjoyed spending time with those he loved and his friends. Donald loved hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening, cooking and a good game of poker.
Donald will be sadly, lovingly, fondly and forever missed.
In keeping with his wishes cremation will be done at the convenience of his family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020