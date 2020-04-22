|
|
Donald C. Huckell
Poughkeepsie - Donald Charles Huckell, 69, a lifelong area resident, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie following a month-long battle with the COVID - 19 virus. Born March 24, 1951, he was the son of Walter Huckell and Marie Collins Huckell. His father predeceased him and his mother and stepfather, Norm Dumas, survive. A graduate of Highland High School, Don retired from IBM and was currently a school bus driver for the Hyde Park Central School District. In his free time, Don loved to build and fix computers. The type of guy that would do anything for anyone, Don spent the last couple of years caring for his sister with Alzheimer's Disease. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Dolores Devico; and two daughters, Tonya Parker, and husband, Graig, and Sarah Benson. Don loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Logan, Olivia, and Katelyn. He is also survived by his twin brother, Ronald Huckell, and wife, Carol; brother, Walter Huckell; and sister, Sandra Muller; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Cremation has taken place. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donald's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. () Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020