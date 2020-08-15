Donald C. Miller



Donald C. Miller, 71, passed away on Tuesday August, 11th 2020 at home under the loving care of his family after a long battle with brain cancer.



Donald was born in Batavia, NY on August 5th, 1949. He spent the majority of his life in Dutchess County, NY before he retired to Myrtle Beach with his loving wife of 47 years, Colette Miller. His wife survives her husband at home. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his three children, his daughter Lisa Hubbard and husband Sean Sr. of Poughkeepsie, NY; his son Jeffrey Miller of Jermyn, PA; his daughter Alyson Ohlhoff and husband Robert of Benson, NC. He is predeceased by his parents Ruth and Phillip Miller and brother Phillip Miller. He is survived by his brother Stephen Miller and wife Andrea, his brother Richard Miller and wife Elvira and sister Brenda Miller. He is survived by his grandchildren, Martika Hubbard, Sean Hubbard Jr., Kristine Miller, Robert Ohlhoff II and Jeremy Ohlhoff and several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.



Donald was a graduate of Ketcham High School. He went on to continue his education receiving an associate's degree from Dutchess Community College, a bachelor's degree in business administration from New Hampshire College, and a master's of business administration from Marist College.



Donald was a hard-working, dedicated man who spent years working at the Bronx Psychiatric Center as the director of central services before he would eventually retire working for Dutchess County as director of central services. He was also the president of the NIGP and received an award for leadership and dedication to the institute and the procurement profession.



Donald was an impressive athlete and was able to enjoy his final years playing endless rounds of golf. He enjoyed watching sporting events, but especially loved being present at those of his children and grandchildren. In retirement, Donald was also able to join The community grounds committee and was known as the "Pond Guy".



Donald's family has decided not to have public calling hours, but rather a celebration of his life at a later date in the fall to honor his memory in a way he would have wanted. Please email me, Lisa Hubbard at lah0723@gmail.com if you're attending the NY or SC celebration. Thanks so much



His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association to further research and find a cure.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store