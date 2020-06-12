Donald Cerniglia
Poughkeepsie - Don Cerniglia, a lifelong area resident, died on June 9, 2020 in his home.
Don was born on January21, 1943 in the City of Poughkeepsie to Gaetano and Angelina Cerniglia.
Don graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1961 and was the Class of '61 treasurer until recently. Don left for the University of Oklahoma to study sociology and play tennis. After a stint in California, Don returned to Poughkeepsie and briefly taught at St. Mary's in Poughkeepsie. Don eventually found his way into mechanical contracting where he built a forty-year career.
Don was an active member of the local community, donating his time to various organizations such as The Grace Smith House, the American Red Cross, and the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, where he was a member for more than 40 years.
Don is survived by his wife, Patty (Holbrook) Cerniglia of Wappingers Falls, his children, David Cerniglia and wife Michael-Ann of Pittsburgh, PA and Adam Cerniglia of San Diego, CA, Matt Holbrook of Suffern, Maggie Holbrook of Congers, Sarah Sebald of New Paltz, and his granddaughters, Emerson and Auden Cerniglia, Desi and Sydney Holbrook, and Sophie and Emma Sebald, his brother Tom of Southport, NC, and sister Pat Muenkel of Youngsville, NC.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Grace Smith House or to the American Red Cross. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.