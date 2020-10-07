Pastor Donald "Derek" Duncan
Poughkeepsie - Donald "Derek" Duncan of Poughkeepsie, NY, age 57, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. went home to be with Jesus on October 3rd, 2020. Derek was a church planter, and the Senior Founding Pastor of Living Water Church in Lagrangeville, NY. He also previously worked for the Sound of Life Radio Network, and most recently served as the chairman of the board of directors. Prior to moving to New York in 2009, he was a masonry contractor in his hometown of Memphis, TN.
Derek was passionate about sharing his faith and loving people. He was known for his great sense of humor and easy-going demeanor. Everybody loved Derek. An avid SEC football fan, he also loved to fish - especially fly-fishing, and was known for making the best Memphis smoked BBQ in New York State.
Derek graduated high school from First Assembly Christian School in 1981 in Memphis, TN. He was a 1985 graduate of the University of Mississippi where he was a football manager and M-Club member. He attended Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary 1998-1999.
After graduating college, Derek worked for Duncan Masonry and Farmers Insurance. He was an active member and deacon of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, and spent numerous years traveling to Central and South America constructing churches and doing mission work.
He is survived by his wife Dana of 35 years, son Andrew (Carlin), son Jonathan, daughter Elizabeth Hill (Austin); grandchildren Solara, Marcus, and baby Hill due March 2021; mother Ethel Ann Duncan, sister Sharon Harris (Tommy), sister Denise Ables (Wayne); and four nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Walter "Bill" Duncan.
A service will be held outside Friday, October 9 in the Arlington High School parking lot directly behind Living Water Church, 1133 Route 55, Lagrangeville, NY. A walk-through viewing will start at 11:00 a.m. and the service will follow. Please practice NYS distancing guidelines when you arrive.
A second service will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Rd., Cordova, TN. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Duncan will be interred at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Living Water Church, P.O. Box 502, Lagrangeville, NY 12540 or online at Livingwater4u.org
.
