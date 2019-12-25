|
|
Donald F. & Lola R. McArthur
We miss you both so much,
we miss the sound of your voices,
the smell of your food cooking & the happiness we shared on Christmas & New Years. We try our best to recreate your recipes & to make it feel the same as you both were here, but it is never the same. We wish you both were here, to make our Holidays feel the same as before. We hope that you're having fun in Heaven, we love and miss you both...
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
Love,
Eddie & Connie, Kids & Great-Grandkids and
Donnie & Laura
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 25, 2019