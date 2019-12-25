Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McArthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. and Lola R. McArthur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald F. and Lola R. McArthur In Memoriam
Donald F. & Lola R. McArthur

We miss you both so much,

we miss the sound of your voices,

the smell of your food cooking & the happiness we shared on Christmas & New Years. We try our best to recreate your recipes & to make it feel the same as you both were here, but it is never the same. We wish you both were here, to make our Holidays feel the same as before. We hope that you're having fun in Heaven, we love and miss you both...

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

Love,

Eddie & Connie, Kids & Great-Grandkids and

Donnie & Laura
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -