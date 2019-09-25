Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY
Donald G. Yereance

Donald G. Yereance Obituary
Donald G. Yereance

Poughkeepsie - Donald G. Yereance, age 71, died, Saturday September 21, 2019 at home.

The family will receive friends and celebrate his life together from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon Saturday Sept. 28 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vassar Brothers Hospital Foundation c/o Respiratory Care Unit, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

He is survived by his wife Arlene; 2 sons Kevin (Daina), and Cory; 2 grandchildren Aidan, and Gianna, mother Shirley; 5 siblings Cheryl (Gary) Ogan, Gary (Kirsten), Jay, Keith (Patricia), Darla J. Yereance; sister in law Ann (Adi) Amrami; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Kenneth Yereance in 2002.

Arrangements were entrusted to his friend Baird Booth of the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
