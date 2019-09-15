Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Donald H. "Ox" Dittus


1943 - 2019
Donald H. "Ox" Dittus Obituary
Donald H. "OX" Dittus

Hyde Park - Donald H. "OX" Dittus, 76, of Hyde Park, died on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on January 14, 1943, in Kingston, he was the son of Henry and Gertrude Legg Dittus.

He was a 1960 graduate of Kingston High School and graduated in 1962 from SUNY Orange with an AAS degree.

OX worked for IBM as an analyst at the East Fishkill Plant. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. He was an honorary member of the sons of the American Legion Post 1466 in Hyde Park. OX was a Renaissance Man and his biggest passion in life were motorcycles. He was a member of various motorcycle clubs.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Leyden, Millbrook and Terri Ann Williams, Eustis, FL; grandchildren; Joseph and Jonathan Leyden, both of Millbrook; Elizabeth Jones, Poughkeepsie; one great grandson, Jaxon Leyden, Stanfordville, NY.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, 4365 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538. At Ox's request, cremation already took place. Donald's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
