Donald Irwin



Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls, NY- Donald Robert Irwin a Wappingers Falls resident passed away on May 24, 2019. He was 88.



Donald was born on November 4, 1930 in Mt. Kisco, NY to the late Howard and Helen (Moulton) Irwin.



He obtained an Associate degree in Agriculture from Cobleskill University and a certificate in Artificial Insemination from Cornell University. Donald worked for the NYS Department of Labor in Kingston as a Regional Labor Specialist until his retirement in 1999.



On March 30, 1974 he married his loving wife of 45 years Doris Lent who survives at home. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Don (Tara) Irwin, Jeff (Nancy) Irwin, Kelly Irwin, Marc Irwin and Amy Edmans. His stepchildren Chip (Jane) Wilson, Leonard Wilson, Dorothy Mestyanek, Mary (Rob) Cerf, 12 grandchildren, 7 Great-children and his brothers Tom (Frances) Irwin and Richard (Deana) Irwin also survive. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Sam Irwin.



Calling hours will be held from 7-9pm on Wednesday May 29th at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY.



In lieu of flowers a donation to the at the family's request.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 28, 2019