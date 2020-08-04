Donald J. Butler
Red Hook - Donald J. Butler, 84, a longtime resident of Red Hook, passed peacefully surrounded by his children on July 31, 2020.
Born in Rhinebeck, NY on July 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Albert and Mildred E. (Hanaburgh) Butler Jr. After attending Rhinebeck Schools, Don enlisted in the US Army, where he served honorably from 1954-1957.
On February 29, 1972, he married Mildred Carr. The two raised their family in Rhinebeck and Red Hook until her passing in 2015.
A hardworking, loving, father and husband, Don was most known for his music and collection of antique cars. His entire world revolved around his 3 children, always putting them first before himself. His commanding presence both on and off stage, most noted for his charm, charisma, quick wit, and humor. He loved people and always took the time to make them feel welcome and took time to listen.
Don was an avid member of The Red Hook car club for over 25 years. He was the founding member of The Stringmasters and played country music for over 60 years.
Calling hours will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, on Saturday August 8, from 11am-1pm.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Rhinebeck Cemetery following Calling Hours with Honors.
In addition to his wife Millie, Don was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Patricia Decker Butler Lyons and his stepson, Randy Benson.
Don is survived by his children, Hope Jay Conlon (Chuck MacEacheron) of Hyannis MA, Debbie Butler of Red Hook and Paul Butler (Erika Moniz) of Red Hook. His stepchildren Sandy Chantry (David) of PA, Billy Benson of CT and Rob Benson(Cheryl Long) of Red Hook. His sister, Marion Russell of Enfield CT, his very special cousin, Danny Hanaburgh of Red Hook, 15 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial donations in honor of Don can be made to a local charity of choice.
FOR THE HEALTH AND WELL BEING OF OTHERS - MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES WILL BE IN EFFECT AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY
